Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) ended the recent trading session at $299.96, demonstrating a +1.64% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.23%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 13.99% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.17%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 22, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.01, reflecting a 57.81% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.65 billion, up 30.17% from the year-ago period.

VRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.16 per share and revenue of $13.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.67% and +33.8%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. As of now, Vertiv Holdings Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Vertiv Holdings Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.31.

Meanwhile, VRT's PEG ratio is currently 1.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.