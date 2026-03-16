Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) was up +2.26% at $264.74. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 10.38% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 56.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.65 billion, indicating a 30.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.15 per share and a revenue of $13.68 billion, representing changes of +46.43% and +33.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.98% increase. Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.1. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.56.

We can additionally observe that VRT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.