Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $96.07, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.15%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 20.36% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 34.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion, up 13.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $7.74 billion, which would represent changes of +45.76% and +12.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vertiv Holdings Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Vertiv Holdings Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.06, which means Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.08.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

