Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) standing at $99.49, reflecting a +1.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.62%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.98 billion, indicating a 13.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $7.74 billion, indicating changes of +45.76% and +12.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Vertiv Holdings Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.08. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.18 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that VRT has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

