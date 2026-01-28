Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $193.76, moving +2.4% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.13% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 11, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 30.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion, up 22.65% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.03 per share and a revenue of $10.22 billion, signifying shifts of +41.4% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Right now, Vertiv Holdings Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.22, so one might conclude that Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. VRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.