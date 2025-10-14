Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $175.07, moving -2.2% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

The company's stock has climbed by 29.47% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1, showcasing a 31.58% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.58 billion, up 24.32% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.84 per share and a revenue of $9.98 billion, indicating changes of +34.74% and +24.55%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Vertiv Holdings Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertiv Holdings Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.65 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.45.

Also, we should mention that VRT has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

