Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $127.73, moving -4.84% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.15%.

The stock of company has fallen by 7.81% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Vertiv Holdings Co. is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.57 billion, up 24.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $9.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.04% and +24.47%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.03% higher within the past month. Right now, Vertiv Holdings Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Vertiv Holdings Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.87 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that VRT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.