Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $128.37, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.82, marking a 22.39% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.28 billion, indicating a 16.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

VRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $9.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.91% and +18.79%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.37% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Vertiv Holdings Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.08, so one might conclude that Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, VRT's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

