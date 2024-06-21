Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the latest trading day at $90.62, indicating a +0.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Vertiv Holdings Co. is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.94 billion, up 12.1% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.42 per share and a revenue of $7.72 billion, signifying shifts of +36.72% and +12.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Vertiv Holdings Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.67.

We can also see that VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.93.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

