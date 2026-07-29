Vertiv Holdings Co Reveals Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $497.8 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $324.2 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $598.3 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.1% to $3.274 billion from $2.638 billion last year.

Vertiv Holdings Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $497.8 Mln. vs. $324.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $3.274 Bln vs. $2.638 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.77 To $ 1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.650 B To $ 3.850 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.65 To $ 6.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 13.800 B To $ 14.200 B

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