Vertiv Holdings Co Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $324.20 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $178.10 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $371.10 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.1% to $2.638 billion from $1.953 billion last year.

Vertiv Holdings Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $324.20 Mln. vs. $178.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $2.638 Bln vs. $1.953 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 - $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.510 Bln-$2.590 Bn Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 - $3.85 Full year revenue guidance: $9.925 Bn-$10.075 Bn

