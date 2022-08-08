Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) adds US$536m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 53%

This month, we saw the Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) up an impressive 42%. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 53% in that period. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$536m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Vertiv Holdings Co grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Given the yield is quite low, at 0.08%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Vertiv Holdings Co's revenue is actually up 7.6% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:VRT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Vertiv Holdings Co in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Vertiv Holdings Co shareholders are down 53% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 15% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vertiv Holdings Co better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Vertiv Holdings Co (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

