Vertiv Holdings To Buy Great Lakes For $200 Mln

July 17, 2025 — 06:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), a provider of critical digital infrastructure, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire the Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets family of companies for $200 million.

The transaction is anticipated to be closed in the third quarter of 2025.

The acquisition is expected to boost Vertiv's capacity to deliver pre-engineered, future AI-ready rack solutions optimized for enterprise, edge, collocation, and hyperscale AI computing markets.

Gio Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv, said: "Great Lakes is a leading rack manufacturer with an extensive portfolio of high-end rack solutions and innovation capabilities that are essential in an increasingly demanding high-density AI infrastructure environment. With the acquisition of Great Lakes, Vertiv strengthens its position as a premier technology solutions provider in the critical white space market."

