Vertiv Holdings Appoints Craig Chamberlin To Succeed David Fallon As EVP And CFO

October 13, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), a critical digital infrastructure firm, announced Monday the appointment of Craig Chamberlin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2025.

Chamberlin succeeds David Fallon, who previously announced his intention to retire from Vertiv and serve as a consultant to the company through December 31, 2026.

Chamberlin joins Vertiv from Wabtec Corp., where he most recently served as Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of its Transit segment. Prior to Wabtec, Chamberlin spent 14 years at General Electric in various senior financial leadership roles, including Executive Director and CFO of Global Supply Chain and Engineering for GE Transportation.

