Vertiv Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vertiv Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) revealed 51 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $1,464,633, and 32 were calls, valued at $1,851,614.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $185.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Hldgs stands at 1326.74, with a total volume reaching 14,248.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $185.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.75 $3.55 $3.75 $115.00 $375.0K 3.2K 1.1K VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.85 $25.5 $25.5 $110.00 $183.6K 1.4K 72 VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.3 $7.15 $7.15 $115.00 $143.0K 2.6K 236 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.0 $39.55 $40.0 $100.00 $120.0K 1.2K 33 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $41.0 $40.0 $40.0 $90.00 $120.0K 376 30

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Vertiv Hldgs's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,275,855, with VRT's price down by -2.32%, positioned at $122.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $145. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Melius Research lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

