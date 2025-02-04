Vertiv Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $86,137, and 8 are calls, amounting to $519,845.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $150.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.9 $45.9 $45.9 $80.00 $137.7K 628 30 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.2 $10.85 $11.2 $110.00 $67.2K 1.5K 117 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $25.75 $24.4 $24.88 $90.00 $62.2K 115 0 VRT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $35.3 $34.4 $34.86 $145.00 $59.2K 904 17 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.45 $11.3 $11.45 $110.00 $57.2K 1.5K 56

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Vertiv Hldgs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 252,518, the VRT's price is up by 0.15%, now at $112.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

