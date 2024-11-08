Vertiv Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vertiv Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $314,484, and 6 were calls, valued at $767,272.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $126.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vertiv Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vertiv Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $126.0, over the past month.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $30.6 $29.6 $29.67 $100.00 $519.2K 1.1K 187 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $15.0 $14.9 $14.9 $115.00 $281.6K 12 201 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $4.3 $4.0 $4.0 $126.00 $102.8K 4 258 VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $13.1 $12.6 $12.85 $110.00 $64.2K 484 91 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.0 $8.6 $8.88 $110.00 $32.8K 984 46

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vertiv Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 731,335, the price of VRT is down by -0.99%, reaching $120.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 103 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $124.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $110. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $134.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

