Vertiv Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Vertiv Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $158,866, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,122,277.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $87.5 to $140.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $87.5 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $130.00 $269.6K 496 544 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.8 $5.6 $5.8 $130.00 $106.7K 496 646 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.3 $17.1 $17.1 $105.00 $85.5K 1.9K 61 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.3 $4.0 $4.0 $110.00 $60.0K 5.2K 219 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $130.00 $59.1K 496 932

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Current Position of Vertiv Hldgs With a trading volume of 1,683,843, the price of VRT is up by 0.14%, reaching $112.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $125. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vertiv Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

