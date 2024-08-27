Vertiv Hldgs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $299,505, and 18 are calls, amounting to $970,234.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $155.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vertiv Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vertiv Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $78.00 $221.2K 47 375 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.52 $80.00 $88.0K 2.9K 735 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $80.00 $85.0K 2.9K 62 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.2 $1.15 $1.15 $75.00 $80.4K 6.5K 1.0K VRT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $1.4 $1.3 $1.35 $77.00 $67.3K 526 1.3K

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Vertiv Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 3,426,727, the VRT's price is up by 3.05%, now at $80.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days. What The Experts Say On Vertiv Hldgs

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $98.5.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $105. Showing optimism, an analyst from Mizuho upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $92.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

