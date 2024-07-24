Vertiv Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For July 24

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vertiv Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $96,005, and 9 were calls, valued at $565,471.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $115.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Hldgs stands at 888.9, with a total volume reaching 4,464.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.5 $3.1 $3.1 $92.00 $141.0K 1.0K 455 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $1.7 $1.1 $1.62 $90.00 $98.5K 1.6K 606 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $2.75 $2.5 $2.5 $90.00 $75.0K 872 927 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.9 $12.1 $12.9 $85.00 $64.5K 279 50 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.35 $0.3 $0.3 $95.00 $57.8K 4.2K 2.0K

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Hldgs With a volume of 1,203,984, the price of VRT is down -4.18% at $87.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vertiv Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

