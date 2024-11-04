Vertiv Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $169,860, and 8 are calls, amounting to $390,244.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $135.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.2 $6.5 $70.00 $97.5K 353 150 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $135.00 $81.2K 811 256 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.8 $27.5 $27.5 $105.00 $68.7K 219 35 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.75 $2.6 $2.75 $110.00 $68.7K 3.2K 263 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $104.00 $56.5K 7 114

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Vertiv Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,601,081, the price of VRT is up by 0.16%, reaching $107.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 107 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Vertiv Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $121.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $134. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $125. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

