At Vertiv Hldgs, Stephen Liang Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $7.97M

In a new SEC filing on November 28, it was revealed that Liang, Chief Technology Officer & EVP at Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Liang, Chief Technology Officer & EVP at Vertiv Hldgs, a company in the Industrials sector, just exercised stock options worth 69,862 shares of VRT stock with an exercise price of $13.28.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Vertiv Hldgs shares down by 3.38%, trading at $127.29. At this price, Liang's 69,862 shares are worth $7,965,144.

All You Need to Know About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

A Deep Dive into Vertiv Hldgs's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vertiv Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.99% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 36.48%, indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vertiv Hldgs's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.47. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Vertiv Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Vertiv Hldgs's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 87.83.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.79 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 45.12 reflects market recognition of Vertiv Hldgs's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Vertiv Hldgs's Insider Trades.

