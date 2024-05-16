Vertiv Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $276,040 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $2,702,302.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $120.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Hldgs stands at 3277.18, with a total volume reaching 4,358.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $25.5 $23.6 $24.5 $80.00 $2.1M 8.4K 876 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $3.2 $2.2 $2.25 $100.00 $138.6K 8.5K 670 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $5.0 $4.1 $5.0 $105.00 $100.0K 401 0 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $5.3 $4.8 $4.8 $105.00 $96.0K 401 400 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $1.9 $1.2 $1.6 $101.00 $80.0K 877 503

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertiv Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Vertiv Hldgs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,899,996, the VRT's price is down by -2.86%, now at $101.61. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. What The Experts Say On Vertiv Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $103.6.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $100. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $95. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $115. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $110. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vertiv Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.