Vertiv Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Vertiv Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,170, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $334,791.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $82.5 to $130.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $82.5 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $15.5 $15.2 $15.36 $92.50 $76.8K 223 50 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.0 $12.9 $13.0 $120.00 $72.8K 8.6K 0 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $6.0 $6.2 $120.00 $62.0K 1.5K 105 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.0 $4.8 $4.91 $100.00 $39.3K 6.0K 283 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3.1 $2.85 $2.95 $105.00 $32.6K 2.4K 201

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertiv Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Vertiv Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 340,160, the VRT's price is up by 2.25%, now at $99.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vertiv Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.