Vertiv Expands Portfolio on Acquisitions: What's Ahead for the Stock?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from a strategic expansion of its portfolio through recent acquisitions, positioning the company for continued growth in the rapidly evolving data center infrastructure market. In the first quarter of 2026, acquisitions contributed 4% to revenues.



As part of its portfolio expansion efforts, the company acquired Strategic Thermal Labs LLC in April 2026, adding expertise in cold-plate design, server-side liquid cooling and high-density thermal validation. This strengthens its ability to optimize system-level performance across the thermal and power chain in increasingly complex AI workloads.



Acquisitions such as PurgeRite (fluid management and liquid cooling) and BMarko Structures (modular infrastructure) further expanded Vertiv’s technology portfolio and service capabilities. This positions the company to better serve the evolving needs of data center customers.



The PurgeRite acquisition remains noteworthy. The acquisition is being scaled to deepen fluid management services, which management described as a technically demanding aspect of modern liquid-cooled deployments. In the first quarter of 2026, Vertiv completed the acquisition of BMarko, enhancing its structural fabrication specialization and expanding its engineering and manufacturing capacity. The pending acquisition of ThermoKey is set to broaden Vertiv’s heat rejection and heat exchange capabilities, particularly in the EMEA region.



These acquisitions are expected to contribute to Vertiv’s robust growth trajectory. For the second quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.45 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 20-24% range.

VRT Faces Stiff Competition

Vertiv’s AI infrastructure solutions are facing increasing competition from Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE, both of which are expanding their capabilities to serve hyperscale and enterprise AI data center deployments.



Super Micro Computer is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI infrastructure. In April 2026, SMCI expanded its DCBBS portfolio with new Arm-based server platforms and OCP ORv3-compliant rack solutions. These include NVIDIA HGX B300-powered 2U GPU systems and FlexTwin high-density platforms for AI, HPC and liquid-cooled data center deployments.



Hewlett-Packard Enterprise’s partnership with NVIDIA has been noteworthy. HPE extended its partnership with NVIDIA to build an enterprise computing solution that will help organizations adopt generative AI applications faster. The solution will be built with a full-stack AI tuning and inference solution from the two companies. This will remove the complexities associated with developing and deploying generative AI infrastructure for organizations.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

VRT’s shares have surged 114.1% year to date. The broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 have appreciated 15% and 8.55, respectively, while the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry has declined 19.8% in the same period.

VRT’s Stock Performance



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Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 32.48X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 11.35X. VRT has a Value Score of D.

VRT Valuation



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The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.42 per share, up 25 cents over the past 30 days. This indicates a 52.86% increase from the reported figure of 2025.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.