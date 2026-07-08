Vertiv Expands in Malaysia to Boost AI Infrastructure: What's Ahead?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from the accelerating global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and its expansion in Malaysia is a strategic move to capture growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In the first quarter of 2026, Vertiv reported robust organic sales growth across multiple regions, with the Americas leading at 44% organic growth and APAC up 12%. In 2026, the company expects high-30s organic growth in the Americas, mid-20s in APAC and a return to growth in EMEA in the second half of the year.



The expansion in Malaysia is part of VRT’s broader strategy to increase its manufacturing and service footprint across APAC. The company recently opened a new manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia, expanding its production capacity to meet rising demand for AI and high-density computing infrastructure across Asia. The site strengthens Vertiv’s regional manufacturing, engineering, logistics and deployment capabilities while enhancing supply-chain resilience.



It will manufacture advanced power, cooling and integrated infrastructure solutions, including liquid cooling systems and prefabricated power modules, supported by full-scale testing. The expansion is expected to accelerate the deployment of AI-ready data centers, reduce implementation risks and improve customer responsiveness across Southeast Asia, North Asia, Australia and New Zealand.



This expansion is part of a larger strategy at Vertiv to increase manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand in AI infrastructure. Its strong portfolio will continue to benefit the company’s top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.45 billion, reflecting confidence in sustained AI infrastructure spending.

VRT Faces Stiff Competition

Vertiv faces intense competition from Super Micro Computer SMCI and Amphenol APH. Both Super Micro Computer and Amphenol are expanding their AI infrastructure portfolios.



Super Micro Computer continues to broaden its AI infrastructure offerings through collaborations with AMD, Arm and NVIDIA. The company has introduced new rack-scale AI platforms and data center building blocks designed to accelerate the deployment of large-scale AI and agentic AI workloads, intensifying competition in AI-ready infrastructure.



Amphenol is also benefiting from rising AI infrastructure investments. In the first quarter of 2026, IT datacom accounted for approximately 41% of sales and grew 81% organically year over year, driven by accelerating investments in AI data centers and strong demand for high-speed connectivity and interconnect solutions.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

VRT’s shares have surged 94.4% in the year-to-date (YTD) period compared with the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's 14.7% growth. The Zacks Computers - IT Services industry declined 23.3% in the same time frame.

VRT's YTD Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 27.65X compared with the sector’s 10.63X. VRT has a Value Score of D.

VRT Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.38 per share, which has increased 3.73% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 51.90% increase from the reported figure of 2025.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.