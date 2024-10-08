Vertiv Expands CDU Product Line: Should Investors Buy the Stock?

Vertiv VRT shares have surged 122.4% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry and the S&P 500’s return of 8.3% and 20.8%, respectively. VRT has also outperformed The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK ETF, which has gained 19.5% YTD.

Vertiv’s massive outperformance can be attributed to investors’ confidence in Vertiv’s innovative product portfolio, strong partner base and solid financials. On the product front, the company has been persistently increasing its offerings.

Recently, VRT introduced Vertiv CoolPhase CDU and Vertiv CoolChip Fluid Network. These two systems will enable cost-effective liquid cooling operations in data centers, especially for high-density computing used in artificial intelligence workloads.

Vertiv CoolPhase CDU liquid-to-refrigerant coolant distribution product supports direct-to-chip cooling and can be used without the need for low-temperature water systems. The CDU delivers enhanced data center efficiency with its free-cooling technologies. The product comes with easy deployment due to its modular design.

Vertiv CoolChip Fluid Network is an in-rack manifold system that routes liquid coolant from the coolant distribution unit to servers. The product is flexible, with multiple configuration options covering direct-to-chip cooling applications.

Vertiv YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Vertiv has been constantly expanding its portfolio through the introduction of innovative products. So far this year, Vertiv has launched EnergyCore battery cabinets, Vertiv Trinergy uninterruptible power supply (UPS), Vertiv Liebert GXT MT+ EX UPS, Vertiv NetSure IPE and Vertiv AI Hub.

The company has also collaborated with NVIDIA NVDA and Intel INTC to enhance its expertise. VRT also partners with companies like Amazon and Microsoft.

Vertiv has collaborated with NVIDIA to develop advanced liquid cooling systems for NVIDIA’s next-generation data centers, powered by GB200 NVL72 systems. VRT's collaboration with Intel to support the next-generation Intel Gaudi3 AI accelerator represents a key development in AI and data center technology.

Strategic collaborations and sustained focus on portfolio expansion is aiding overall growth for Vertiv. In the second quarter of 2024, it registered 57% increase in organic orders, 13% growth in net sales and a 63% jump in operating profit. VRT expects its net sales to increase in the range of 12-14% on an organic basis year-over-year and 11-13% on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same depicts a year-over-year increase of nearly 13%.

What Should Investors Do?

Vertiv’s strong partner base, robust financials and expanding portfolio make it an attractive investment choice right now. Additionally, Vertiv currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities for investors. VRT stock appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

