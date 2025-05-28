Vertiv Confirms Q2, FY25 Outlook; CFO David Fallon To Retire

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), a provider of critical infrastructure and continuity solutions, on Wednesday confirmed its outlook for second quarter and fiscal 2025. The company also announced that David Fallon, its Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire once a successor has been appointed.

The company plans to initiate a comprehensive search for a successor, who is expected to take the role in the second half of 2025.

Fallon, Vertiv's CFO for the past eight years, will then serve as a consultant commencing on his retirement date and through December 31, 2026.

Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer at Vertiv stated, "David has been instrumental in positioning Vertiv for sustained growth. Since becoming CEO in January 2023, I have worked closely with David to drive the company's transformation and strengthening financial performance. Our partnership has been pivotal in aligning financial discipline with long-term growth and profitability objectives, and I will continue to work with David on these matters, including meeting with investors."

Further, the company said its outlook has been maintained under the same tariff and other assumptions.

For the second quarter, Vertiv still expects adjusted income of $0.77 to $0.85 per share, on sales of $2.325 billion to $2.375 billion. The Wall Street analysts, on average, expect the firm to post income of $0.83 per share on sales of $2.36 billion, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year, the company continues to expect adjusted income per share of $3.45 to $3.65. Analysts forecast the company to earn $3.56 per share for the year.

Vertiv still anticipates annual sales of $9.325 billion to $9.575 billion, while analysts expect sales of $9.45 billion.

The company said, "... the data center market continues to show robust momentum as evidenced by our pipeline growth and strong AI-driven demand. The company continues to invest in ER&D and capacity expansion to support the growing needs of the industry, particularly in AI infrastructure deployments, and to explore various acquisition and other strategic opportunities. The tariff situation remains fluid, but we are proactively working to mitigate the impact with supply chain countermeasures, production flexibility and commercial actions."

