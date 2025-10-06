Markets
Vertiv Chief Technology Officer Stephen Liang To Retire

October 06, 2025 — 10:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vertiv (VRT) on Monday announced that, as part of a previously disclosed transition, Chief Technology Officer Stephen Liang will retire after three decades of distinguished service.

Liang, who will step down from his role on January 1, 2026, has been instrumental in shaping the company's technological vision since his earlier roles at Emerson and throughout Vertiv's evolution.

"Stephen's contributions to Vertiv have been far-reaching throughout his tenure, and he has played an essential role in defining and driving our technology strategy and innovation agenda," said Gio Albertazzi, Vertiv CEO. "His leadership has been instrumental in positioning Vertiv as a technology innovator in our industry, and his legacy will continue to influence our future success."

Scott Armul will be appointed to an expanded role as chief product and technology officer, effective January 1, 2026. Armul was promoted to executive vice president, global portfolio and business units on January 1, 2025.

