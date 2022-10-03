Markets
Vertiv CEO Rob Johnson To Retire For Health Reasons

(RTTNews) - Vertiv (VRT), a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer Rob Johnson will retire from his position as CEO for health reasons effective December 31, 2022.

Effective immediately, Giordano Albertazzi, currently President, Americas, has been appointed into the additional role of Chief Operating Officer. Further, Albertazzi will succeed Johnson as CEO and as a Director on the Board of Directors on January 1, 2023.

Vertiv also announced the appointment of Joseph DeAngelo to its Board of Directors. DeAngelo will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance and the Compensation Committees of the Board. DeAngelo brings extensive financial and management experience and expands the Board of Directors to eleven members.

