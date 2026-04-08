Vertiv Benefits From Strong International Expansion: More Upside Ahead?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from its strong international expansion, which has significantly bolstered its financial performance and market position. The global acceleration of AI adoption is driving significant demand for data center infrastructure.



The company is capitalizing on this trend, particularly in the Americas, which saw a 46% organic sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. In 2025, Vertiv achieved a 26% year-over-year organic sales growth, with net sales reaching $10.2 billion. The Americas region emerged as the primary engine of growth, with a 41% increase in sales, while sales in APAC grew 18%. Although EMEA experienced a slight decline of 2%, the company anticipates a rebound in the second half of 2026, supported by strong pipeline growth and improved market sentiment.



The company’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In March 2026, the company increased its manufacturing presence across the Americas with upgraded facilities in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Mexico. This expansion significantly boosts capacity for AI-ready data center infrastructure. These investments improve its ability to provide faster, integrated power, cooling and modular solutions that accelerate deployment and meet the rising demands of AI-driven digital infrastructure.



Vertiv’s focus on capacity expansion, technological innovation and customer-centric solutions positions it well to capture further growth opportunities in theglobal market With a projected 28% organic sales growth in 2026, the company is well-positioned to deliver further upside in the coming years.

VRT Suffers From Stiff Competition

Vertiv’s expanding role in AI infrastructure partnerships is attracting competition from the likes of HPE HPE and Super Micro Computer SMCI. Both HPE and Super Micro Computer are scaling strategic alliances to meet surging demand from data centers and hyperscalers.



HPE’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In March 2026, HPE launched HPE AI Grid, an NVIDIA-powered solution designed to connect distributed AI factories and inference clusters into a unified intelligent AI system.



In March 2026, Super Micro Computer expanded its enterprise portfolio with new systems featuring NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs to support AI workloads across data centers, cloud and edge environments.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

VRT’s shares have gained 61.9% in the year-to-date period against the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of 6.1% and 17.8%, respectively.

VRT Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 25.46X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 9.25X. VRT has a Value Score of F.

VRT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.16 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates a 46.67% increase from the reported figure of 2025.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.