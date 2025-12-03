Vertiv and Molina Healthcare have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Vertiv Holdings, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen its shares surge this year as the company benefits from an accelerating transformation driven by AI and data center demand. Vertiv is a global designer and manufacturer of critical digital infrastructure technologies for communication networks and data centers in both commercial and industrial environments.

The stock broke out to an all-time high in 2025 on increasing volume. Shares continue to display relative strength as buying pressure accumulates in this market leader.

The company is part of the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry group, which currently ranks in the top 35% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. Because it is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect this group to outperform over the next 3 to 6 months.

Take note of the favorable characteristics for this group below. Stocks in this industry are relatively undervalued based on traditional valuation metrics. They are also projected to experience above-average earnings growth, which signifies a powerful combination that should lead to higher prices in the future.

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock's price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It's no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

Vertiv boasts an extensive product portfolio spanning thermal systems, liquid cooling, switchgear, busbar, and modular solutions. These are power management solutions, and as hyperscalers and enterprises increasingly scale AI deployments to support high-performance data centers, Vertiv's product portfolio is gaining traction.

The AI infrastructure provider partners with leading chipmaker Nvidia in a high-density reference design that handles extreme power and thermal requirements of Nvidia's 72-GPU rack-scale systems through the use of liquid and air cooling. Apart from Nvidia, Vertiv boasts a rich partner base that includes the likes of Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, and Intel. The company is also powering the iGenius Colosseum sovereign AI factory, which is Europe's first sovereign AI supercomputer.

But Vertiv's services extend beyond just data centers. Its products and systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure are integral to technologies used for various applications including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and maintenance services.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

Vertiv has established a healthy track record of beating earnings estimates. The company surpassed the EPS mark in each of the past four quarters. Vertiv most recently reported third-quarter earnings back in October of $1.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00/share by 24%. The bottom line grew 63% versus the same period in the prior year.

One of the leading AI stocks since this bull market began, Vertiv delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.9%. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success.

The Ohio-based company has witnessed improving earnings estimate revisions as of late. Looking into the current quarter, analysts have raised their Q4 EPS estimates by 3.23% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $1.28 per share, reflecting nearly 30% growth relative to the year-ago period. Revenues in the fourth quarter are projected to climb more than 22% to $2.86 billion.

Let's Get Technical

VRT shares have advanced nearly 200% off the April bottom. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to make this type of price move and widely outperform the market. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.

A recent pullback presents a unique buying opportunity. With both strong fundamentals and technicals, VRT is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Vertiv has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and VRT continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run through the remainder of this year and beyond.

Bottom Line

Solid institutional buying should continue to provide a tailwind for the stock price. Vertiv has vastly outperformed its tech peers, and increasing volume at recent breakout levels adds to the bullish sentiment.

Robust fundamentals combined with a strong technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix. Backed by a leading industry group and robust history of earnings beats, it's not difficult to see why this company is a compelling investment.

Recent positive earnings estimate revisions should also serve to create a 'floor' in terms of any sudden or unexpected downside moves. If you haven't already done so, be sure to put VRT on your watchlist.

Disclosure: Vertiv is a current holding in the Zacks Headline Trader portfolio.

Molina Healthcare provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals through Medicare and Medicaid programs along with state insurance marketplaces. Molina is a multi-state health care organization and headquartered in Long Beach, California.

The company faces escalating operational and financial pressures that threaten its outlook. Increasing regulatory uncertainty tied to ACA subsidies inhibits visibility and coincides with degrading Medicaid enrollment trends. Medicaid membership declined 5.2% in the first nine months of 2025, signaling a heavy burden on enrollment growth.

High costs remain a concern, with operating expenses swelling consistently over the past few years and pressuring margins. Profitability challenges have intensified further as utilization rises, reflected in a steadily worsening medical care ratio and reduced EPS guidance for 2025.

The Zacks Rundown

A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock, Molina Healthcare is a component of the Zacks Medical – HMOs industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 16% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. As such, we expect this industry group as a whole to underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months.

Stocks in the bottom tiers of industries can often be intriguing short candidates. While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when they're part of a lagging industry, the inclusion in a weaker group serves as a headwind for any potential rallies and the journey forward is that much more difficult.

Molina shares have been underperforming the market over the past year. The stock hit a 52-week low last month and represents a compelling short opportunity as we near the end of 2025.

Recent Earnings Misses & Deteriorating Outlook

Molina Healthcare has fallen short of earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. Back in October, the company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.84 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whopping -53.65%.

Molina has posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings miss of -15.8%. Consistently falling short of earnings estimates is a recipe for underperformance, and MOH is no exception.

The healthcare provider has been on the receiving end of negative earnings estimate revisions as of late. Looking at the fourth quarter, analysts have slashed estimates by -87.28% in the past 60 days. The Q4 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate is now just 43 cents per share, reflecting negative growth of -91.5% relative to the year-ago period.

Falling earnings estimates are a huge red flag and need to be respected. Negative growth year-over-year is the type of trend that bears like to see.

Technical Outlook

MOH stock is in a sustained downtrend. The stock has made a steady series of lower lows this year, widely underperforming the major indices.

MOH stock has experienced what is known as a "death cross," whereby the stock's 50-day moving average crosses below its 200-day moving average. Shares would have to make an outsized move to the upside and show increasing earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions. The stock has fallen nearly 50% this year alone.

Final Thoughts

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock is not set to make its way to new highs anytime soon. The fact that MOH stock is included in one of the worst-performing industry groups adds yet another headwind to a long list of concerns.

A history of earnings misses and falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock's downtrend.

Potential investors may want to give this stock the cold shoulder, or perhaps include it as part of a short or hedge strategy. Bulls will want to steer clear of MOH until the situation shows major signs of improvement.

Additional content:

Goldman Sachs to Expand ETF Footprint with Acquisition

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Innovator Capital Management (Innovator), a leading provider of defined outcome exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Innovator Capital manages $28 billion in assets under supervision (AUS) across 159 defined outcome ETFs, covering income, targeted buffer, and growth strategies, which will significantly expand Goldman's ETF lineup and future product roadmap.

David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman, stated that "Active ETFs are dynamic, transformative, and have been one of the fastest-growing segments in today's public investment landscape. By acquiring Innovator, Goldman Sachs will expand access to modern, world-class investment products for investor portfolios."

Transaction Details of GS Deal

Under the terms of the agreement, GS will pay roughly $2 billion in a combination of cash and equity, contingent upon the achievement of certain performance targets. Innovator Capital's more than 60 employees will join Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Third-Party Wealth and ETF teams. The business will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, while existing investment management and service arrangements will remain unchanged.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

GS's Rationale Behind the Acquisition

The transaction significantly expands Goldman's active ETF capabilities and is part of a broader pivot toward building "durable revenue streams" through diversified asset management and wealth-management (AWM) offerings.

The acquisition integrates Innovator Capital's proven defined outcome ETF suite into Goldman' platform, broadening the range of outcome-oriented solutions available to clients through its expanding AWM business.

Upon completion, Goldman and Innovator Capital will manage more than 215 ETF strategies globally, representing over $75 billion in total AUS, positioning Goldman's Asset Management among the top-10 active ETF providers worldwide.

The impending acquisition is part of Goldman's strategy to expand leadership in innovative and growing investment categories and to deliver attractive investment performance and service to its clients. The firm continues to expand its capabilities across Direct Indexing, separately managed accounts, alternative investment strategies, and active ETFs as part of its broader push to scale its asset and wealth management platform.

The latest deal aligns with Goldman's efforts to focus on growth in the AWM business as a cornerstone of its efforts to make revenue and profit less reliant on volatile investment banking and trading. Earlier, in October 2025, GS agreed to acquire Industry Ventures to expand its exposure to the innovation economy and further solidify its position in the global alternatives market. In September 2025, Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price in a $1 billion deal to co-develop retirement and wealth products.

GS's Price Performance & Zack Rank

Over the past year, GS shares have rallied 34.7% compared with the industry's growth of 25.7%.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acquisitions by Other Finance Firms

Last month, Fulton Financial Corp. agreed to acquire Blue Foundry Bancorp in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $243 million.

Per the agreement, FULT will pay 0.6500 shares for each share of BLFY. The merger agreement has been approved by the board of directors of both entities. The deal speeds up Fulton's expansion in the lucrative northern New Jersey market and is projected to lift first full-year earnings by more than 5%, boost tangible book value per share right away and leave regulatory capital ratios unchanged at closing.

