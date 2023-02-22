Markets
VRT

Vertiv Adds 7% On Encouraging Outlook

February 22, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) are rising more than 7% Wednesday morning after the company provided encouraging outlook for the first quarter as well as full year.

For the first quarter, Vertiv expects sales to be in the range of $1.35 billion- $1.45 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.14-$0.20.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

For the full year, sales are expected in the range of $6.45 billion- $6.6 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $1.17-$1.27. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.11 per share and for revenue stands at $6.06 billion.

In the fourth quarter, profit increased to $26.6 million or $0.07 per share from $22 million or $0.06 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.28 per share, that missed the analysts' expectation at $0.31 per share.

Vertiv reported fourth-quarter net sales of $1.655 billion, an increase of 17.3% year-over-year. The consensus estimate was for $1.68 billion.

VRT is at $16.40, It has traded in the range of $7.76-$17.86 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.