Vertical Research Upgrades PPG Industries (PPG)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Vertical Research upgraded their outlook for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.86% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPG Industries is 158.52. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $182.70. The average price target represents an increase of 8.86% from its latest reported closing price of 145.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PPG Industries is 18,439MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.08.

PPG Industries Declares $0.65 Dividend

On October 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023 received the payment on December 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $145.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1875 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPG Industries. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPG is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 229,674K shares. The put/call ratio of PPG is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,737K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,188K shares, representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,083K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,754K shares, representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,311K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,569K shares, representing a decrease of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 19.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,319K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,659K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,605K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 9.52% over the last quarter.

PPG Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPG works every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that its customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, it solves its customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, it operates and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. It serves customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.