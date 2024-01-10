Vertical Research Upgrades Marten Transport (MRTN)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Vertical Research upgraded their outlook for Marten Transport (NasdaqGS:MRTN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.96% Upside

As of December 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marten Transport is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.96% from its latest reported closing price of 19.59.

The projected annual revenue for Marten Transport is 1,476MM, an increase of 24.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

Marten Transport Declares $0.06 Dividend

On November 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $19.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.11%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.64%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marten Transport. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRTN is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 69,136K shares. The put/call ratio of MRTN is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,254K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,431K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 36.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,898K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 3,337K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,325K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 40.93% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,183K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,772K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Marten Transport Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Marten is a leader in time sensitive transportation and distribution services to customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

