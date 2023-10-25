Vertical Research Upgrades Hexcel (HXL)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Vertical Research upgraded their outlook for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.77% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is 76.57. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.77% from its latest reported closing price of 59.93.

The projected annual revenue for Hexcel is 1,773MM, an increase of 0.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexcel. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXL is 0.31%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.15% to 99,167K shares. The put/call ratio of HXL is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,412K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,694K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,297K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,214K shares, representing a decrease of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 11.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,635K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,131K shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,682K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 145.57% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,665K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hexcel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

