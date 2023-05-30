Vertical Research Upgrades Heico (HEI)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Vertical Research upgraded their outlook for Heico (NYSE:HEI) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.15% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heico is 185.03. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.15% from its latest reported closing price of 159.30.

The projected annual revenue for Heico is 2,542MM, an increase of 2.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heico. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEI is 0.27%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 47,117K shares. The put/call ratio of HEI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,012K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares, representing a decrease of 13.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 5.02% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,795K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 2.76% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,724K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares, representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,632K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing an increase of 38.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 74.32% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,582K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 22.88% over the last quarter.

Heico Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers.

