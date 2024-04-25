Vertical Research Upgrades Crane (CR)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2024, Vertical Research upgraded their outlook for Crane (NYSE:CR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.88% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Crane is 143.38. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents an increase of 0.88% from its latest reported closing price of 142.13.

The projected annual revenue for Crane is 3,714MM, an increase of 73.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.06.

Crane Declares $0.20 Dividend

On January 29, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024 received the payment on March 13, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

The current dividend yield is 2.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CR is 0.26%, an increase of 15.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.92% to 53,964K shares. The put/call ratio of CR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,455K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 21.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,096K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 24.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,517K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 20.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,483K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,291K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Crane Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

