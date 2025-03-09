Vertical Research Initiates Coverage of Teradyne (LSE:0LEF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Vertical Research initiated coverage of Teradyne (LSE:0LEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.99% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is 135.44 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 98.91 GBX to a high of 169.67 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.99% from its latest reported closing price of 105.82 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is 3,981MM, an increase of 41.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LEF is 0.27%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 200,045K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,095K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEF by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,929K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,808K shares , representing a decrease of 38.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEF by 33.29% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,928K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,082K shares , representing an increase of 37.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LEF by 65.91% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,829K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,763K shares , representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LEF by 20.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,410K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEF by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.