Vertical Research Initiates Coverage of Teledyne Technologies (LSE:0ACF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Vertical Research initiated coverage of Teledyne Technologies (LSE:0ACF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teledyne Technologies. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ACF is 0.25%, an increase of 11.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 49,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,667K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACF by 16.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,904K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACF by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,078K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACF by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,575K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACF by 67.28% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,532K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACF by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.