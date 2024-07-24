Vertical Research Initiates Coverage of TE Connectivity (TEL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Vertical Research initiated coverage of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.54% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for TE Connectivity is $168.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from its latest reported closing price of $151.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TE Connectivity is 17,300MM, an increase of 9.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,857 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.33%, an increase of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 334,275K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 15,815K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,667K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,596K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,070K shares , representing an increase of 35.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 46.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,699K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,755K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,524K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,568K shares , representing a decrease of 157.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 62.71% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,133K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TE Connectivity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

