Vertical Research Initiates Coverage of Symbotic (SYM) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Vertical Research initiated coverage of Symbotic (NasdaqGM:SYM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.49% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Symbotic is $57.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.49% from its latest reported closing price of $39.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Symbotic is 1,528MM, an increase of 2.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 17.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.21%, an increase of 13.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.93% to 78,732K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 39,825K shares representing 38.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,483K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company.

SVF Sponsor III holds 9,090K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,048K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing an increase of 68.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 76.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 785K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 19.95% over the last quarter.

