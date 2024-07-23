Vertical Research Initiates Coverage of Keysight Technologies (WBAG:KEYS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Vertical Research initiated coverage of Keysight Technologies (WBAG:KEYS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,719 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keysight Technologies. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEYS is 0.25%, an increase of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 171,897K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,499K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,489K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 10.23% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,252K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,250K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 7.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,401K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,338K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 4,129K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,977K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 59.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,020K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,945K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 11.43% over the last quarter.

