Vertical Research Initiates Coverage of Cognex (LSE:0I14) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Vertical Research initiated coverage of Cognex (LSE:0I14) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.05% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cognex is 49.78 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 39.96 GBX to a high of 62.32 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.05% from its latest reported closing price of 49.75 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is 1,070MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 7.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I14 is 0.23%, an increase of 19.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 174,447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,807K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,576K shares , representing an increase of 18.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I14 by 16.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,418K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I14 by 7.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,359K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,226K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I14 by 6.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,381K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,383K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I14 by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,850K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares , representing a decrease of 40.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I14 by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.