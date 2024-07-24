Vertical Research Initiates Coverage of Belden (BDC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Vertical Research initiated coverage of Belden (NYSE:BDC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.59% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Belden is $111.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from its latest reported closing price of $95.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Belden is 2,748MM, an increase of 14.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belden. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDC is 0.24%, an increase of 103.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 50,294K shares. The put/call ratio of BDC is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,196K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares , representing an increase of 55.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 63.91% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,384K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,332K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 2.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,298K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 10.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,284K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Belden Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

elden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

