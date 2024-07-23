Vertical Research Initiates Coverage of Amphenol (WBAG:APH) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Vertical Research initiated coverage of Amphenol (WBAG:APH) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,092 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphenol. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APH is 0.48%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 644,160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,224K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,245K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 13.33% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 20,630K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,299K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,085K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,303K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 88.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,855K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,761K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,403K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,726K shares , representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 5.20% over the last quarter.

