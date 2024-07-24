Vertical Research Initiates Coverage of Amphenol (APH) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Vertical Research initiated coverage of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.24% Upside

As of July 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amphenol is $74.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.08 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.24% from its latest reported closing price of $66.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amphenol is 14,000MM, an increase of 9.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,092 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphenol. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APH is 0.48%, an increase of 7.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 645,863K shares. The put/call ratio of APH is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,224K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,245K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 13.33% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 20,630K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,299K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,085K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,303K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 88.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,855K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,761K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,403K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,726K shares , representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Amphenol Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

