Vertical Exploration Signs Exclusivity Agreement

October 24, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Vertical Exploration Inc (TSE:VERT) has released an update.

Vertical Exploration Inc. has signed an exclusivity agreement with an international entity to explore enhanced rock weathering applications for carbon removal using wollastonite from its St-Onge deposit in Quebec. Wollastonite’s properties make it highly effective in capturing CO2 and improving soil quality, benefiting farmers with higher crop yields and pest resistance. The agreement does not impact ongoing discussions with other entities interested in wollastonite for various applications.

