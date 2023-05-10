Vertical Capital Income Fund. (VCIF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Vertical Capital Income Fund. said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.81 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.30%, the lowest has been 7.50%, and the highest has been 10.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertical Capital Income Fund.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCIF is 0.35%, a decrease of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 7,772K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Relative Value Partners Group holds 1,722K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCIF by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 844K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 601K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCIF by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 574K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 15.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCIF by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 546K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Vertical Capital Income Fund. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF ) is a closed-end fund investing in the U.S. residential whole-loan marketplace. Formed at the end of 2011, Vertical Capital Income Fund has strategically compiled and managed a portfolio that has generated investment returns derived solely from first mortgage residential loans. VCIF is different from other funds that participate in the U.S. residential mortgage market, because it does not purchase tranches of residential mortgage backed securities. This fact makes VCIF part of a small minority of traded funds and therefore a unique investment opportunity. VCIF has a long track record of providing income via routine monthly distributions and is managed by Oakline Advisors, LLC.

