Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VCIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.05, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCIF was $10.05, representing a -8.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $11 and a 33.97% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VCIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.